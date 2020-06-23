Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia-NZ favoured for 2023 Women's WCup after Japan quits

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, will vote Thursday. Praising Japan's decision to quit the contest as "another impressive show of Asian football unity,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa called on Asia members to vote for the cross-confederation bid.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:24 IST
Australia-NZ favoured for 2023 Women's WCup after Japan quits

Australia and New Zealand have become the clear favorites to jointly host the 2023 Women's World Cup after Japan withdrew from bidding. The combined bid performed significantly stronger than its only remaining rival, Colombia, in the FIFA inspection report — scoring 4.1 to 2.8.

Japan was marked 3.9 out of 5 and was likely to split the voting on FIFA's ruling council among the seven Asian Football Confederation representatives. FIFA, soccer's world governing body, will vote Thursday.

Praising Japan's decision to quit the contest as "another impressive show of Asian football unity,” AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa called on Asia members to vote for the cross-confederation bid. "This is the most technically impressive of the bids that the council must choose from on June 25 and we must be guided by the experts," he said.

None of the remaining bidders has ever hosted a senior men's or women's World Cup. Victory for the Australia and New Zealand would be the first time a World Cup has been split across two confederations. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a joint statement on Tuesday endorsing a bid they say would "embody our passion for women's football and proud commitment to equality and fairness." "Football is the game that connects us all. We sincerely hope that an Australia-New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup will bring us all together again in 2023, when we can all celebrate humanity, community and unity through football," the prime ministers wrote in the joint letter to the FIFA Coucil.

New Zealand is part of the Oceania soccer body that has three FIFA Council members. But New Zealand Football President Johanna Wood is ineligible to vote at the online meeting. "One of the questions raised or comments made in the evaluation report was, it is a challenge across co-hosting of countries," Wood told The Associated Press recently. "But I think what we have demonstrated through the Rugby World Cup (and) the Cricket World Cup, that we have done these events before.

"So we are well placed to manage it across confederations, as well as across different countries. The travel has been kept to a minimum because of the hubs, and that's really to help support players, but also fans getting around." The tournament is due to be staged from July 10-Aug. 20, 2023 and will see the field expanded from 24 to 32 teams. Japan, which co-hosted the men's World Cup in 2002 with South Korea, announced it was quitting the 2023 tournament contest at a news conference on Monday. The Japanese women won the title in 2011 and were runners-up in '15.

"I could not be more disappointed to have to make this very difficult decision," Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima said. The Women's World Cup was first staged in 1991 and has been twice staged in Asia, each time in China.. It has never been held in South America.

But Colombia's chances were hit by the lowest score in the FIFA inspection that rated stadiums, national security, hotels and other infrastructure. FIFA said Colombia's plan needed "significant amount of investment and support," while Australia and New Zealand was the "most commercially favourable" bid.

That prompted a complaint last week by South American soccer body CONMEBOL, which has had strained relations with FIFA in recent months. CONMEBOL, which has five council members though only four eligible voters on Thursday, has worked to build closer ties with European soccer body UEFA, which has the biggest voting bloc with nine.

FIFA initially wanted the voting to be conducted in secret, but backtracked following criticism of the secrecy and promised to make them public. But the Women's World Cup host is still chosen only by the 37-member ruling council, whereas the location of the men's tournament is now selected by the entire congress of more than 200 member federations. The joint 2026 World Cup bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico beat Morocco two years ago in the first such public vote.

The policy was introduced under new FIFA President Gianni Infantino after longstanding criticism of secret votes by executive committee members in 2010 to pick Russia and Qatar as hosts for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Those hosting campaigns have been investigated by FIFA and prosecutors in the US, France and Switzerland. The United States has won the Women's World Cup four times including in France last year. Australia, Colombia and New Zealand have never finished in the top four. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clean toilets, colour coded dustbins, first patients on isolation coaches praise Railways -- barring mosquitoes

Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders and all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital -- the first inmates of the train coaches converted into isolation wards have come away praising Indian Railwa...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police inter...

China shares rise after Navarro backtracks on trade deal comment; Hang Seng up

Chinese shares rose on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. trade deal with China continues in place, turning around from losses after Navarro earlier said the deal was over. At the midday break, the Shanghai ...

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020