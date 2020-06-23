Left Menu
Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena test positive for coronavirus

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Tuesday confirmed that he has contracted coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:43 IST
Novak Djokovic, wife Jelena test positive for coronavirus
Tennis player Novak Djokovic. Image Credit: ANI

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Tuesday confirmed that he has contracted coronavirus. Djokovic's wife, Jelena, has also been diagnosed with the virus while their children tested negative for COVID-19.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," Djokovic said in a statement. Earlier on Monday, Croatia's player, Borna Coric, said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He became the second player to test positive for COVID-19 after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Both the tennis stars had taken part in the charity tennis tournament organised by Djokovic. The charity tennis tournament, known as Adria Tour, was heavily criticised from all around the corners for going ahead during a pandemic. The final of the Adria Tour in Zadar was cancelled after Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic said everything they did in the past month was with "pure heart and sincere intentions". "Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region," the statement read.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation. It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this," it added. Djokovic also issued an apology to every individual who contracted the virus because of the tournament.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with," Djokovic said. "I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days," he added. (ANI)

