Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time is right to slowly open up sports, says Kiren Rijiju in meeting with representative of 15 NSFs

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, said that 'time is right to slowly open up sports' during a virtual meeting with representatives of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and 15 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:57 IST
Time is right to slowly open up sports, says Kiren Rijiju in meeting with representative of 15 NSFs
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday, said that 'time is right to slowly open up sports' during a virtual meeting with representatives of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and 15 National Sports Federations (NSFs). The meeting was conducted to discuss the way forward for the 15 sporting disciplines in terms of training of athletes, participation in national and international competitions, and organising sporting events in India.

The meeting was attended by IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra, Sports Secretary Ravi Mital, Director General of SAI Sandip Pradhan, Secretary-General of the IOA, Rajeev Mehta and Presidents and Secretary Generals of Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling. Rijiju feels that by August the country will be able to start some sporting events as well.

"We are in the first phase of Unlock and as a country, we are slowly adapting to the present situation and therefore the time is right to slowly open up sports while following safety protocols. Since federations are best qualified to decide the way forward for each sport, the ministry would like to get ideas from federations," Rijiju said. "Their ideas will be the key in planning India's post-COVID-19 strategy in sports. After today's meeting, the Sports Ministry will review all the ideas and work in tandem with federations to open up sports. I feel from August onwards we should be able to start some sporting events as well," he added.

The Sports Minister has urged all Federations to speak to league managers and propose a few events that can be organised in each sport, in the coming months. "Given the situation, we have to be innovative about events. We may need to hold smaller events in stadias and not have spectators. But we can surely try and beam the sports on television channels and social media platforms. The resumption of sporting events will boost the confidence of our athletes and also create an atmosphere of normalcy in these trying times. We can plan some events August onwards," Sports Minister added.

Among the key points discussed in the meeting, it was suggested by the Ministry that federations could submit an interim Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC) to kick start training of Olympic bound athletes in a phased manner. The same could be reviewed later when the international competitions calendar are published by the respective International Federations. "The ACTC has to be kept flexible this year so that decisions can be taken depending on the changing scenario," said Batra. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Low COVID-19 testing can be "dangerous", warns Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday suggested ramping up coronavirus testing in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, and warned that not testing as per available capacity can be dangerous. Addressing a press conference here, the former chi...

TN's virus tally now 64,603, police seize 7,000 plus vehicles for curbs violation

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease, taking the toll to 833, the state government said. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, which is under a 12-day lockdow...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation. Singh arr...

European stocks close near 2-week high as PMI data brings cheer

European shares closed at their highest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, powered by cyclical stocks, following signs that business activity in the continent was rebounding faster than expected from a coronavirus-driven slump.The pan-European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020