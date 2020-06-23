CSKA Moscow fined for racial abuse of Zenit player Malcom
Russian soccer club CSKA Moscow was fined 100,000 rubles (USD 1,460) on Tuesday after fans racially abused Zenit St. Petersburg winger Malcom in the team's first game since the league restarted. The Russian Football Union said the fine was for "discriminatory insults" during Zenit's 4-0 win at CSKA on Saturday. Russian media reported that the Brazilian, who played for Barcelona last season, was targeted by a small group of fans after scoring.
It was both teams' first game since the league resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. A limited number of spectators were allowed in the stadium. The fine was the lowest financial penalty allowed for discriminatory fan behaviour under RFU regulations.
RFU disciplinary committee chairman Artur Grigoryants told state news agency RIA Novosti that the verdict took into account that relatively few fans were involved. (AP) AH AH
