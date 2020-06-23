Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders' O'Leary eyes return in 2021 after heart procedures

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick O'Leary plans to resume his career for the 2021 season after undergoing a pair of heart procedures last month. O'Leary, who was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list in May, told the Palm Beach Post on Monday that he underwent surgery to clear 100 percent blockage to his heart. "I feel good," the 27-year-old O'Leary said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:25 IST
Raiders' O'Leary eyes return in 2021 after heart procedures

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick O'Leary plans to resume his career for the 2021 season after undergoing a pair of heart procedures last month. O'Leary, who was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list in May, told the Palm Beach Post on Monday that he underwent surgery to clear 100 percent blockage to his heart.

"I feel good," the 27-year-old O'Leary said. "I feel better than I did before. I've got to be on blood thinners for six months to a year. That's really the only reason now why I can't play football. If I (got cut), they said that would be the biggest problem, wouldn't be able to stop the bleeding." O'Leary said that he felt a sharp pain in his left arm that moved to his chest in May. The pain then returned while he was playing pickleball with his brother.

"I said sarcastically to my brother there's something wrong with my heart, I don't know what it is," O'Leary said. "I happened to go to the hospital, and they told me it was a heart attack." O'Leary, a grandson of golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, has recorded 53 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns in 59 career games (24 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018-19) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019). He signed with the Raiders as a free agent in the offseason.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Career Justice Department staff to outline political meddling in Stone, antitrust cases

The federal office that led the prosecution of President Donald Trumps friend Roger Stone received heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to ease its sentencing recommendation, career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky p...

Tennis-Djokovic's charity event exposes risks faced by professional athletes

Novak Djokovic aimed to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with his charity tournament but with a number of players testing positive for the virus after attending the event, it could imperil the resumption of professional tennis....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020