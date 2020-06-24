Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heath, Press join Rapinoe in skipping NWSL's Utah tournament due to COVID-19

Two more U.S. national team members joined Megan Rapinoe in deciding to skip a month-long National Women's Soccer League tournament in Utah that will be played in empty stadiums amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it was announced on Tuesday. Utah Royals forward Christen Press and Portland Thorns midfielder Tobin Heath, who played with Rapinoe on last year's World Cup-wininng U.S. squad, both cited the virus as their reason for skipping the event that begins on Saturday. Golf: Champ tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Connecticut event

Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's event in Cromwell, Connecticut after he tested positive for COVID-19 during pre-tournament screening, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. Champ, a two-times winner on the PGA Tour, is the second known member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus following fellow American golfer Nick Watney's positive test last Friday. Report: NHL down to six possible hub cities

As the National Hockey League prepares to resume the 2019-2020 season next month, the league is down to six cities under consideration for the two hubs, according to multiple reports. Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver are still in the running, with Pittsburgh and Dallas eliminated Tuesday. Report: Jokic delayed in Serbia following positive COVID-19 test

Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus in Serbia, delaying his return to the United States, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Jokic was scheduled to return to Denver this week. U.S. minor league baseball teams sue insurers for pandemic business losses

Fifteen U.S. minor league baseball teams on Tuesday sued several insurers, including a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc unit, for not paying out claims for business interruption losses after the cancellation of "much or all" of the league's season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit. The cancellation is a "catastrophic loss" for the teams, which include the Chattanooga Lookouts in Tennessee, the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Indiana and the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Texas, the teams said in a lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. Justice Department says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America’s slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October. Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray

Andy Murray criticised world number one Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour exhibition tournament without adopting any COVID-19 precautions after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also returned positive tests after playing in the Balkan tournament where players were seen hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and partying like they did in pre-COVID-19 days. Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, says 'extremely sorry' to others

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region. Djokovic's charity event exposes risks faced by professional athletes

Novak Djokovic aimed to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with his charity tournament but with a number of players testing positive for the virus after attending the event, it could imperil the resumption of professional tennis. The men's world number one was the fourth player to contract the virus after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki previously tested positive after playing in the Adria Tour event in the Balkan region. Lions owner Firestone Ford steps down, daughter takes over

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp. Firestone Ford took over the long-struggling team after her husband William Clay Ford Sr., who purchased the Lions in 1963, died in 2014.