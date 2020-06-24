Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. minor league baseball teams sue insurers for pandemic business losses

A W.R. Berkley spokeswoman declined to comment. Minor league teams incur more than $2 million in expenses to operate regardless of whether their businesses are running, the lawsuit said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 06:22 IST
U.S. minor league baseball teams sue insurers for pandemic business losses

Fifteen U.S. minor league baseball teams on Tuesday sued several insurers for not paying out claims for business interruption losses after the cancellation of "much or all" of the league's season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit. The cancellation is a "catastrophic loss" for the teams, which include the Chattanooga Lookouts in Tennessee, the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Indiana and the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Texas, the teams said in a lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal court.

They dispute insurers' claims that their losses are not covered by their policies. The cancellation of minor league baseball games is the latest example of how the pandemic is upending global sports events.

Novak Djokovic, the men's world No. 1 tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. Global insurers have begun rejecting claims from all sorts of businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis, such as restaurants, hotels and retail stores. Insurers say the policies only apply when actual physical property damage prevents a business from operating.

The minor league teams' suit alleges that the presence of the coronavirus has caused such damage and that exclusions in some coverage for viruses and bacteria are unenforceable. Insurers named in the suit include Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co, a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc unit, as well as units of Nationwide and W.R. Berkley Corp.

"We have implemented a process to address and assess Coronavirus related claims and we will evaluate any reported claim based on the relevant facts and individual merits of the claim," a Nationwide spokesman said in a statement. Viruses are excluded from standard policies issued to business owners, the spokesman said. A Philadelphia Indemnity representative did not respond to a request for comment. A W.R. Berkley spokeswoman declined to comment.

Minor league teams incur more than $2 million in expenses to operate regardless of whether their businesses are running, the lawsuit said. Expenses include rent, marketing and merchandise.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections

New York, Kentucky and Virginia are among the states that held primary elections on Tuesday to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete for seats in the U.S. Congress in November. Here are details of key racesMCC AIMS ...

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020