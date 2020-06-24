MLB-League, players agree to 60-game season, starts in July

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players' association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 season on Tuesday, ending weeks of heated talks between team owners and their players. Players will report for spring training by July 1 with the season set to begin on July 23 or July 24, MLB said.

MLB postponed its 162-game regular season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and had struggled to broker an accord between the two sides. "Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "(We) are excited to provide our great fans with baseball again soon."

The MLBPA said that "all remaining issues have been resolved." (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford)