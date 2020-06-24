Rockets sign injured Nwaba to two-year contract

Left Menu
Nwaba, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in December while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, tweeted the news Tuesday night, saying he's "excited" and thanking the Rockets "for the opportunity." He received a two-year contract, according to multiple media reports. In a corresponding move, the Rockets released big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:59 IST
The Houston Rockets signed injured journeyman wing David Nwaba on Tuesday, taking advantage of the transaction window to add to their small-ball lineup for next year. Nwaba, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in December while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, tweeted the news Tuesday night, saying he's "excited" and thanking the Rockets "for the opportunity." He received a two-year contract, according to multiple media reports.

In a corresponding move, the Rockets released big man Isaiah Hartenstein. The Nets waived Nwaba two weeks after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon, making room for Caris LeVert, who had missed seven weeks due to a thumb injury. Nwaba played in 20 games with the Nets, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. He signed as a free agent in July 2019.

Nwaba has played with four teams in his four NBA seasons, having spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. Hartenstein, 22, averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games (two starts) over parts of two seasons with the Rockets.

The transaction window allows teams to bolster their lineups in preparation for the restart of the regular season, poised to begin in central Florida next month. --Field Level Media

