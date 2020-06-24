Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers LW Lindblom skates between cancer treatments

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom, who is still undergoing cancer treatments, skated Tuesday with teammates at the club's training rink in Voorhees, N.J. It's a great sign for him and very exciting to think that with all going well in the future he's going to return to play for us." In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:31 IST
Flyers LW Lindblom skates between cancer treatments

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom, who is still undergoing cancer treatments, skated Tuesday with teammates at the club's training rink in Voorhees, N.J. "It's still tough to not be as good as you used to be when you're normal," Lindblom said in an interview with a team staffer. "But it's fun to be out there, fun to meet all of the boys again, skate around, get the feel of it."

In December, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of cancer that grows in and around bones. The 23-year-old Sweden native continues to receive chemotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania's Philadelphia hospital. "That's the only thing I'm waiting for right now, to be done with my chemo and be back with the team and play some hockey," he said. "That would be unreal to get back to real life again, and have fun."

He added of the treatments, "I don't have a lot left, I'm going to be done soon. I can see the light in the tunnel right now and I'm trying to enjoy my life as it is. I can't complain, I can't complain. People have it worse. I'm just happy to be where I am right now." Lindblom said it was the third or fourth time he has skated since his diagnosis. He is not expected to be ready for action when the Flyers resume action in a four-team round robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NHL is set to return from its pandemic-prompted hiatus on July 30.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement regarding Lindblom's visit, "It was great to see him out there. He looked really good on the ice, his hands are still there. It is remarkable to think that with all the treatments that he has had he was able to go out there today and still show the skill and still have the stamina to skate for about 35-40 minutes. It's a great sign for him and very exciting to think that with all going well in the future he's going to return to play for us." In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists. In three NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020