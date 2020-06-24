Flyers LW Lindblom skates between cancer treatments

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom, who is still undergoing cancer treatments, skated Tuesday with teammates at the club's training rink in Voorhees, N.J. "It's still tough to not be as good as you used to be when you're normal," Lindblom said in an interview with a team staffer. "But it's fun to be out there, fun to meet all of the boys again, skate around, get the feel of it."

In December, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of cancer that grows in and around bones. The 23-year-old Sweden native continues to receive chemotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania's Philadelphia hospital. "That's the only thing I'm waiting for right now, to be done with my chemo and be back with the team and play some hockey," he said. "That would be unreal to get back to real life again, and have fun."

He added of the treatments, "I don't have a lot left, I'm going to be done soon. I can see the light in the tunnel right now and I'm trying to enjoy my life as it is. I can't complain, I can't complain. People have it worse. I'm just happy to be where I am right now." Lindblom said it was the third or fourth time he has skated since his diagnosis. He is not expected to be ready for action when the Flyers resume action in a four-team round robin for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NHL is set to return from its pandemic-prompted hiatus on July 30.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement regarding Lindblom's visit, "It was great to see him out there. He looked really good on the ice, his hands are still there. It is remarkable to think that with all the treatments that he has had he was able to go out there today and still show the skill and still have the stamina to skate for about 35-40 minutes. It's a great sign for him and very exciting to think that with all going well in the future he's going to return to play for us." In 30 games this season, Lindblom registered 11 goals and seven assists. In three NHL seasons, all with the Flyers, Lindblom has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 games.

