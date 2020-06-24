Left Menu
CPL 2020: Rashid Khan set to represent Barbados Tridents

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is set to represent Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

ANI | St John's | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:53 IST
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is set to represent Barbados Tridents in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Australia's Chris Lynn has been picked up by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rashid's Afghanistan team-mate Qais Ahmad will play for Guyana Amazon Warriors while Rilee Rossouw has been hired by St Lucia Zouks, ESPNCricinfo reported.

These signings were possible because the CPL allowed the six franchises to sign overseas players outside of the draft. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the CPL draft attracted 537 players. The tournament is slated to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago, subject to permission from the local government.

Rashid and Ahmad were supposed to be a part of the draft, but speculation over Pakistan player's availability, both spinners were picked up outside of the draft. Pakistan has named a large squad for the upcoming tour of England, and as a result, it is not known whether they will be able to take part in the CPL for not.

India's Pravin Tambe has also listed himself for the CPL draft and he is the oldest player to feature in the player's draft. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is the only player listed in the highest base price bracket of USD 160,000 while England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan features in the USD 130,000 bracket in the player's draft.

The CPL has told all franchises to assemble their squads from August 1 with the players and support staff having to undergo a two-week period in quarantine before the tournament gets underway. (ANI)

