Jofra Archer to join England training camp on Thursday if second COVID-19 test comes negative

Pacer Jofra Archer will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, June 25. However, his inclusion in the training group is subject to the second COVID-19 test report. "Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas. International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

West Indies squad is staying, training and playing in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. (ANI)