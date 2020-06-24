Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jofra Archer to join England training camp on Thursday if second COVID-19 test comes negative

Pacer Jofra Archer will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, June 25. However, his inclusion in the training group is subject to the second COVID-19 test report.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:06 IST
Jofra Archer to join England training camp on Thursday if second COVID-19 test comes negative
England pacer Jofra Archer.. Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jofra Archer will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, June 25. However, his inclusion in the training group is subject to the second COVID-19 test report. "Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow (Wednesday, June 23), and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The rest of the group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas. International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

West Indies squad is staying, training and playing in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Cameron Champ has tested positive for the coronavirus when he arrived for the Travelers Championship, becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test. Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South ...

This is time for unity, solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: J P Nadda in swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

This is time for unity, solidarity relaunch of scion can wait J P Nadda in swipe at Rahul Gandhi....

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020