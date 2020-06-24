Left Menu
Development News Edition

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Others traveling to the Travelers Championship, such as Champ, had to do a nasal swab test. The tour had contact tracing tests of 11 people who may have come in close contact with Watney, who played the first round of the RBC Heritage and was on the course preparing to warm up when his positive test result was returning.

PTI | Cromwell | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:39 IST
Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Cameron Champ has tested positive for the coronavirus when he arrived for the Travelers Championship, becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test. Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week.

Champ tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He did not play last week at Harbour Town and was tested upon arrival at TPC River Highlands. He withdrew from the tournament and must self-isolate for at least 10 days. He can end his self-isolation after 10 days provided he has no subsequent symptoms or has two negative test results 24 hours apart or more.

"I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result," Champ said in a statement released by the tour on Tuesday. "It's important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones." The tour is expected to release full test results Wednesday after the pre-tournament testing is done. Players on the charter flight from Hilton Head were given a saliva test on Saturday before they could get on the plane. Others traveling to the Travelers Championship, such as Champ, had to do a nasal swab test.

The tour had contact tracing tests of 11 people who may have come in close contact with Watney, who played the first round of the RBC Heritage and was on the course preparing to warm up when his positive test result was returning. The 11 people had two tests, and all results were negative. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia open to sharing Rugby World Cup games with NZ

Australia could share some games with New Zealand if it wins the right to stage the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told New Zealand media the Australian bid was still being formulated and he was open to shari...

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

On both sides of the worlds most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technica...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020