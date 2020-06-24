Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Karate Federation provisionally de-recognises KAI

WKF said the decision was taken after an inquiry. "...further to the investigations and inquiry led by the commissioned members to review the status of the Karate Association of India (KAI), the WKF Executive Committee has decided to provisionally withdraw the recognition of KAI, of which you are the President, as of 22nd June with immediate effect in accordance with the WKF Statutes," WKF chief Antonio Espinos wrote in a letter to KAI president Hariprasad Pattanayak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:34 IST
World Karate Federation provisionally de-recognises KAI

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has provisionally de-recognised the Karate Association of India with immediate effect for infighting and violating the world body's statutes during its elections last year. WKF said the decision was taken after an inquiry.

"...further to the investigations and inquiry led by the commissioned members to review the status of the Karate Association of India (KAI), the WKF Executive Committee has decided to provisionally withdraw the recognition of KAI, of which you are the President, as of 22nd June with immediate effect in accordance with the WKF Statutes," WKF chief Antonio Espinos wrote in a letter to KAI president Hariprasad Pattanayak. WKF made it clear that it was unhappy with the infighting within the KAI, which resulted in a "flawed" election process in January last year. "The current management of KAI has lost its integrity and credibility. The current management is now paralysed with part of the management led by Mr Likha Tara claiming that the office-bearers are illegally elected, part of the management claiming control, and part of the management proposing to reinstate Mr Bharat Sharma, as Vice President.

"As a consequence, it does not seem possible for KAI to resolve amicably the differences and issues in the foreseeable future. "Instead, the Commission is convinced that the internal struggle will escalate, and the involvement of external bodies is imminent, with potential interferences in the autonomy of the National Federation," the letter dated June 22 further stated.

The WKF, however, said KAI has the option of appealing against the de-recognition within 21 days. "An appeal can be presented before the Disciplinary and Legal Commission within 21 days following the notification of the provisional affiliation or disaffiliation decision by the Executive Committee and/or the final affiliation or disaffiliation decision by the Congress," it said. The KAI's provisional disaffiliation will be submitted for ratification before its Congress at its next meeting. "On that occasion, the KAI will be granted the opportunity to express its view with regard to its disaffiliation of WKF, if it so wishes.

"...your federation will, as of today, no longer be entitled to the rights reserved only to WKF members, including but not limited to participate in WKF events, use the WKF logo and name and represent the WKF in India," the world body said. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) disaffiliated KAI in January this year for violating its constitution and guidelines.

The issue relates to the KAI elections in January 2019 that had no presence of an observer from the IOA and there have been allegations that the process was not valid..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia open to sharing Rugby World Cup games with NZ

Australia could share some games with New Zealand if it wins the right to stage the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told New Zealand media the Australian bid was still being formulated and he was open to shari...

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

On both sides of the worlds most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technica...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020