Asia Cup 2020 will go ahead in Sri Lanka or UAE, says Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan, the CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the Asia Cup 2020 will go ahead in Sri Lanka or UAE.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:46 IST
Asia Cup 2020 will go ahead in Sri Lanka or UAE, says Wasim Khan
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2020, but Khan said that the PCB agreed to let Sri Lanka host the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"The Asia Cup will go ahead. It was due to be played in Pakistan this year, but we have asked Sri Lanka to host the tournament. The Pakistan team will return from England on September 2 so we can have the tournament in September or October," Khan told sports anchor Sawera Pasha on her official YouTube channel. "We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the coronavirus. If they cannot do it, then UAE is also ready," he added.

Wasim Khan also clarified that no one knows as to when IPL will take place so currently, PCB is looking at the September-October window for the Asia Cup. "We do not know when the IPL will be taking place, once we get the clarity, we can work around that, as far we as concerned September-October window is still open for the Asia Cup," Khan said.

During the interaction, Wasim Khan also said that bilateral cricket action between India and Pakistan is not possible at the moment and it is not realistic for either side to think about playing bilateral cricket. Pakistan is currently slated to play against England in three T20Is and three Tests.

10 players of Pakistan have tested positive for coronavirus, however, both England and Pakistan have said that the series will go ahead. (ANI)

