Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Long dark nights almost over for NZ's Liverpool fans

Years of getting up in the dark, early, hours of the morning to watch Liverpool's English Premier League title hopes be dashed will end in the next week for thousands of fans in New Zealand according to the team's official supporters club branch. Juergen Klopp's side sit 20 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City with eight games remaining and could clinch their first English title since 1990 and first of the EPL era by the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:47 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Long dark nights almost over for NZ's Liverpool fans

Years of getting up in the dark, early, hours of the morning to watch Liverpool's English Premier League title hopes be dashed will end in the next week for thousands of fans in New Zealand according to the team's official supporters club branch.

Juergen Klopp's side sit 20 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City with eight games remaining and could clinch their first English title since 1990 and first of the EPL era by the weekend. "It's going to happen. They're so far ahead we know it's going to happen," Steve Raine, the secretary of the Liverpool supporters club in New Zealand confidently told Reuters ahead of their match against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"There is no way they're going to lose their next eight games, so they're going to do it. "It will be a mixture of relief and joy."

Raine, 60, has followed Liverpool for almost 50 years and until recently was regularly getting up in the middle of the night to follow the team's fortunes. Thousands of others still do, he said, despite the timing of most EPL games being between 2-4 a.m. (1400-1600 GMT) in New Zealand, and liquor licensing laws restricting the number of large gatherings the club can organise.

While rugby union is New Zealand's national sport, Raine said they get more than 350 people watching Liverpool games at events in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland. Hundreds more fill venues in other cities.

While there were almost 1,000 paid-up members of the club, Raine suspected the of Liverpool supporters in the country ran into thousands. Despite a storied history, Raine said the inability of the team to win the Premier League title had gnawed away at the Liverpool faithful around the world.

"We've been close a few times. And been pipped twice in the modern era, he said. "But now this, is a fait accompli."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks post weekly gains on upbeat data, Beijing's reforms

China stocks ended higher on Wednesday to close the shortened three-session week on a firmer note, as investors cheered improving data from key economies and Beijings latest reforms in its capital markets. Chinas stock market will be close...

Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment. Addr...

Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers

The government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of Personal Protective Equipments PPEs to promote the supply of quality gears during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The norms have b...

Maruti Suzuki rolls out loyalty rewards programme for customers

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has launched a loyalty rewards program for its customers. The loyalty programme Maruti Suzuki Rewards- will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020