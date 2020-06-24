Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers' Bradley opts out of NBA's restart, cites son's health

The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers will be without a starter when the NBA season resumes, as guard Avery Bradley announced Tuesday that he will not join the team next month in central Florida. Bradley told ESPN that his decision was made out of concern for the health of his 6-year-old son, Liam, who has dealt with respiratory problems. Bradley and his wife have three children. Athletics: Briton Farah targets one-hour world record in Brussels

Four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is targeting the one-hour world record at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet in Brussels on Sept. 4, as he returns to the track for the first time since switching to road racing in 2017. Athletes try to cover as much distance as possible in one hour in the event. The men's record of 21.285 km was set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie in Ostrava in 2007. U.S. women's team denied bid for immediate appeal in equal pay claims

The U.S. women's national soccer team's bid to immediately appeal the dismissal of their equal pay claims against their national federation was denied on Tuesday. Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California said their appeal must wait until after their remaining claims -- including unfair medical services, travel and training -- proceed to trial, which is set for Sept. 15. Reports: Jokic, six other NBA players test positive for COVID-19

Seven NBA players, including Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic, have tested positive for the coronavirus recently, according to various media reports Tuesday. The only one of the group who was specifically identified was Jokic, who reportedly is under quarantine in his native Serbia, per multiple media outlets. World Rugby lauds economic success of Japan World Cup

The Rugby World Cup held in Japan last year was the most economically successful World Cup to date, attracting some 242,000 international visitors and adding £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) to the country's GDP, a report said on Wednesday. It was also "the biggest single-sport event ever held in Japan," said the report, which was commissioned by the sports governing body World Rugby and conducted by consulting firm EY. Justice Department says no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found no federal crime was committed after a noose was discovered in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series. The investigation determined the noose, a symbol connected to lynching and America’s slave history, found in Wallace's stall at the Talledaga Superspeedway on Sunday may have been in that garage since last October. Support for 'Black Lives Matter' a good sign: Wolves' Santo

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo has said the worldwide support for the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign is a sign of progress in the fight against discrimination, though it will take time to bring about a change in culture. The Premier League has joined the international movement to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody last month. MLB: League, players agree to 60-game season, starts in July

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players' association agreed to a shortened 60-game 2020 season on Tuesday, ending weeks of heated talks between team owners and their players. Players will report for spring training by July 1 with the season set to begin on July 23 or July 24, MLB said. Rugby Football Union chief Sweeney says no longer sings 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot'

Rugby Football Union (RFU) Chief Executive Bill Sweeney says he will not sing "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" anymore due to its links with American slavery but added that it would be difficult to ban the song. The anthem, believed to have been written by a slave in the mid-19th century, became a mainstay with England supporters in the 1980s and the RFU said last week that it was reviewing its use following the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, says 'extremely sorry' to others

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki have previously tested positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.