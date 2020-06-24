Left Menu
Ireland's Kim Garth accepts two-year contract with Victoria

Ireland women's team all-rounder Kim Garth will represent Victoria after accepting a two-year deal with the side.

Ireland all-rounder Kim Grath (Photo/Cricket Ireland Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ireland women's team all-rounder Kim Garth will represent Victoria after accepting a two-year deal with the side. Cricket Ireland confirmed that it has submitted a 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) to allow its vice-captain Garth to accept a two-year professional contract with Cricket Victoria.

The 24-year-old cricketer has 114 caps for Ireland after making her debut in 2010. She has spent several Irish winters playing cricket in Australia, including three seasons of Women's Big Bash League participation, which brought her two competition winners medals. Her performances for Dandenong Cricket Club this past season saw her named joint winner of the Una Paisley Medal at Cricket Victoria's 2019-20 Premier Cricket Awards.

"While I have accepted the offer, it was not an easy decision to make. To leave family, friends and the whole Irish cricket community was a very difficult decision and one I did not take lightly. However, my ambition has always been to be a full-time professional cricketer and to play at the highest level. A chance like this does not present itself too often, so I am keen to seize this opportunity," Garth said. "I will miss being part of the Irish squad, and indeed all the staff I have worked with at Cricket Ireland - I am very grateful and conscious of the opportunities afforded to me by Cricket Ireland over the years. But I have also learned a lot living and playing cricket in Australia and hope that, at some future time, I can bring this experience home and give back in some way," she added. (ANI)

