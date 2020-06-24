Left Menu
Mikel Arteta terms Southampton 'very dangerous' ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta termed the opponents as a 'very dangerous' and 'aggressive' team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta termed the opponents as a 'very dangerous' and 'aggressive' team. "They are a very German side. A manager who has the team into pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good on the transition, they know what they're doing and they all seem very committed to him. A very dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal witnessed a poor start in the Premier League following the coronavirus-enforced break. The club played two matches and suffered a defeat in both the games.

Arsenal resumed the 2019-2020 campaign against Manchester City and lost 3-0. In the next match, Brighton thrashed Arsenal 2-1. The Arteta-led side is currently on the tenth spot on the Premier League table with just 40 points.

They will take on Southampton on June 25. (ANI)

