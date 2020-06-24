Karima Benameur Taieb signs contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City have announced that Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The 31-year-old joined Manchester City in September 2019 on a deal until the end of the season.

Following a positive debut campaign, the goalkeeper has agreed to extend her stay in Manchester until 2022 and expressed her delight. "I am really happy to extend my contract with City. In the Club, what I like is that everyone works hard and gives the very best of themselves but at the same time, the atmosphere is very relaxed - everybody works hard individually and is looking at giving their very best within a very friendly and good working environment," the club's official website quoted Taieb as saying.

"This gives us the drive to be better and to want to do better. Regarding the facilities, City really provide everything we need for us to work in the best possible circumstances. I am benefiting from all of this and this is a wonderful experience for me. I am really happy," she added. Reflecting on the news, Head of Women's Football Gavin Makel commented: "Having joined the club last summer, Karima has proven herself to be a top-class goalkeeper and an outstanding team player, whilst she has fitted seamlessly into the culture of the group. (ANI)