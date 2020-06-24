Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karima Benameur Taieb signs contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City have announced that Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:49 IST
Karima Benameur Taieb signs contract extension with Manchester City
Manchester City logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City have announced that Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a new two-year contract at the club. The 31-year-old joined Manchester City in September 2019 on a deal until the end of the season.

Following a positive debut campaign, the goalkeeper has agreed to extend her stay in Manchester until 2022 and expressed her delight. "I am really happy to extend my contract with City. In the Club, what I like is that everyone works hard and gives the very best of themselves but at the same time, the atmosphere is very relaxed - everybody works hard individually and is looking at giving their very best within a very friendly and good working environment," the club's official website quoted Taieb as saying.

"This gives us the drive to be better and to want to do better. Regarding the facilities, City really provide everything we need for us to work in the best possible circumstances. I am benefiting from all of this and this is a wonderful experience for me. I am really happy," she added. Reflecting on the news, Head of Women's Football Gavin Makel commented: "Having joined the club last summer, Karima has proven herself to be a top-class goalkeeper and an outstanding team player, whilst she has fitted seamlessly into the culture of the group. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar calls for opening Passport Seva Kendras in every LS constituency

Post Office Passport Seva Kendras PSK needs to be opened in every Lok Sabha constituency across the nation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday. I am sure, you all appreciate we are meeting under unique circumstances. I...

RBI asks banks, NBFCs to disclose digital lending agents upfront

To make digital lending more transparent, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday directed banks, NBFCs and digital lending platforms to disclose full information upfront on their websites to customers. The direction comes against the backdrop of sev...

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

Wirecards 2.1 billion accounting scandal is being investigated by the Philippines, which said that the German payments firms former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek may be in the country. Philippine Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa...

Advanced cancer, chemotherapy may not aggravate risk of severe COVID-19: Study

Advanced cancer, and chemotherapy treatment may not increase the risk of developing severe COVID-19, according to a study which assessed more than 400 patients hospitalised with novel coronavirus infection. The research, published in the jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020