Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bala Devi joins initiative to raise funds for child labourers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Bala Devi has joined a charity initiative to raise funds for child labourers who will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:09 IST
Bala Devi joins initiative to raise funds for child labourers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Bala Devi has joined a charity initiative to raise funds for child labourers who will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-year-old striker has been roped in by the non-governmental organisation CRY (Child Rights and You) and proceeds from the initiative will go to help provide the children basic education and amenities. "We have always been struggling with child labour...With the pandemic leading to loss of jobs, this will only rise making more children give up their dream of education or playing," Devi told PTI from her base in Scotland.

"I truly believe every child should have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and always get a chance at education - this is what has inspired me to take up this initiative. I do not have a real life incident but we know that child labour is prevalent around the country." Devi, who has played more than 50 international matches since 2005, is the the first Indian woman footballer to ply her trade in a top-flight professional league in Europe. She plays for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League. The league is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She had featured in two matches before the suspension of the league.

She feels that celebrities working for social causes brings in more response from the society at large. "...being a recognised face helps us to reach out to even more people. The more people joining hands will lead to better resources to help these children," she said.

Devi said she did not think twice when the NGO approached her for the initiative. "I was honoured that they thought of me this year to run the initiative for them. I did not have to think twice as this is a really good cause and making sure every child has an opportunity to live their dream," said the player from Manipur.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Two sides agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels to resolve existing situation peacefully: MEA on talks with China.

Two sides agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels to resolve existing situation peacefully MEA on talks with China....

4 fresh COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, count rises to 83

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan states tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that four persons, all...

UAE's flydubai to resume flights from July 7

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai on Wednesday said it would resume some regular scheduled flights from July 7, when Dubai reopens its borders to foreign visitors. The government of Dubai announced this week that tourists would be able ...

Indian Oil's Product Application & Development Centre to be inaugurated on Thursday

In order to facilitate and support development of polymer industry in Odisha and eastern part of the country, a Product Application and Development Centre PADC has been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL at Paradip with a capex o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020