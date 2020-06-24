Left Menu
Development News Edition

All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 ahead of WI series, confirms ECB

"These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff." Fast bowler Jofra Archer will, however, go through a second COVID-19 test and will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, provided he tests negative. The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:56 IST
All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 ahead of WI series, confirms ECB

All the English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies returned negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The ECB confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with "several stakeholder groups" working at Southampton and Manchester with some being tested multiple times.

"We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative," the ECB said in a statement. "The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford. "These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff." Fast bowler Jofra Archer will, however, go through a second COVID-19 test and will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, provided he tests negative.

The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend. "Jofra Archer will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend," the ECB had said in a statement earlier in the day.

The rest of the training group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas. International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series.

The West Indies squad will be staying, training and playing in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. group raises pricing recommendation for Gilead's remdesivir in COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral remdesivir could be priced up to 5,080 per course based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients, a U.S. drug pricing group suggested on Wednesday, raising its prior recommendation of around 4,500.The Boston-bas...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; death toll 1,378

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With 15 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were d...

War crimes prosecutor indicts Kosovo president Thaci

A special prosecutors office dealing with Kosovos 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule said on Wednesday it had indicted Kosovo President Hashim Thaci for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including nearly 100 murders. The Spe...

U.S. activists decry first known wrongful arrest blamed on face recognition

An incorrect facial recognition match led to the first known wrongful arrest in the United States based on the increasingly used technology, civil liberties activists alleged in a complaint to Detroit police on Wednesday. Robert Williams sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020