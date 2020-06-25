Left Menu
Redskins rookie Young draws high praise from Rivera

Rivera said Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is conjuring images of former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who later played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Updated: 25-06-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 01:37 IST
Redskins rookie Young draws high praise from Rivera
Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Chase Young is drawing high praise from head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera said Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is conjuring images of former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who later played for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Peppers was the No. 2 pick in the 2002 draft out of North Carolina, predating Rivera's arrival as head coach of the Panthers.

"He's not quite as big as Julius was," Rivera said in Redskins 'Offseason Update Live.' "He's built like him; he's a mini version of him. He's got a little bit more of that initial explosion. Julius was very long and his explosion was good, but because of his length it seemed even better than it really, truly was. I mean Julius was phenomenal, and this is a young man who could be that type of player." Young had 16.5 sacks as a junior at Ohio State and was selected after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

Adding Young gives the Redskins a defensive line comprised entirely of former first-round draft picks. Rivera might have a hard time keeping Young off the field, but he's entering the 2020 season expecting to play him between 55 and 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

"Von Miller comes to my mind when I watch Chase and I watch him work out and I watch the tape he's putting out," Rivera said, "so I'm pretty excited about seeing him."

