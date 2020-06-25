Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said Wednesday he is "feeling well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was injured and not playing when the work stoppage began. "I recently tested positive for the Covid virus and am currently in quarantine," he said in a statement posted by the Pacers on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 02:39 IST
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon said Wednesday he is "feeling well" after testing positive for the coronavirus. Brogdon, 27, has been active in anti-racism and social-justice efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA to pause the season on March 11. He was injured and not playing when the work stoppage began.

"I recently tested positive for the Covid virus and am currently in quarantine," he said in a statement posted by the Pacers on Twitter. "I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs." Brogdon, the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game -- all career highs.

Brogdon's hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return. The Pacers are one of the 22 teams scheduled to arrive in Florida for training camp the first week of July.

Individual workouts have been taking place in Indianapolis with trainers and coaches permitted to lead players through one-on-one sessions. --Field Level Media

