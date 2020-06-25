Left Menu
Cowboys' Elliott feels 'normal' while fighting COVID-19

But I feel good." Elliott also addressed concerns being floated by coaches, players and medical personnel regarding the viability of an NFL season this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in large portions of the United States.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling "normal" as he battles the coronavirus, but he is still not ready to resume workouts. Elliott spoke Wednesday in a Twitch interview with Scooter Magruder.

The 24-year-old Ohio State product was diagnosed with the coronavirus around June 15, but he didn't get extremely sick. "I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad," Elliott said. "I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal.

"I still can't work out. ... I could've went and gotten re-tested this week. I just decided it won't hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good." Elliott also addressed concerns being floated by coaches, players and medical personnel regarding the viability of an NFL season this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in large portions of the United States. Training camps are due to open in late July, with the regular season scheduled to kick off Sept. 10.

"I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right," Elliott said. "I just feel like there's a lot of moving parts that have to be figured out. I just don't know how they can keep the players (healthy). "You've got to put the health of the players first. And it's not even so much I would say the players' health because I got corona and it didn't really affect me much. But a lot of people have kids. They may have kids with asthma, they may have newborn babies, their parents or grandparents may live with them. ...

"We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families, and the coaches also and their families, aren't put at risk." Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, led the NFL in rushing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and again in 2018. Last season, he finished with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he added 54 catches for 420 yards and two scores.

Elliott, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton are the best-known NFL personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. --Field Level Media

