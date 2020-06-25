Left Menu
Sergio Ramos should retire here at Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that skipper Sergio Ramos should look to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:12 IST
Sergio Ramos should retire here at Madrid: Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that skipper Sergio Ramos should look to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. There has been severe speculation over Ramos' future at the club as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"Sergio belongs here as a player. He's been here for years and he should retire here. It's what I think and I'll stand by it," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. Zidane's remarks came as Real Madrid defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 to move to the top of the La Liga standings.

Ramos was able to get his name on the goal scoring charts and as a result, he has now taken his season goal tally to nine. He has become the first defender to score eight or more goals in a single LaLiga campaign since Ezequiel Garay in 2006-07.

"That's four wins in a row, but the standout feature for us today was our defensive solidity all round. We can get better going forward and that's what we'll try to do," Zidane said. "It's a strange situation, we're back training after 60 days and with the heat and everything. But we have to keep going and all we can do is be more alert with the players, we want to keep moving forward strong," he added.

Real Madrid has once again moved to the top of the La Liga standings with seven matches still left to play. They are level on points with Barcelona but have a better head-to-head record over their arch-rivals.

Real Madrid will next face Espanyol on June 28. (ANI)

