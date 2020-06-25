Vandi powers Grizz past Knicks in NBA 2K League

Zach "Vandi" Vandivier averaged 40.3 points, 10 assists and five steals per game as Grizz Gaming came from behind to beat Knicks Gaming 2-1 in NBA 2K League action Wednesday. In the night's other matches, 76ers GC rallied past Pistons GT 2-1 for their first victory of the season, Hornets Venom GT swept Pacers Gaming 2-0, and T-Wolves Gaming downed Lakers Gaming 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The Knicks posted an 80-72 win over the Grizz in the series opener, but the Grizz rebounded for 84-79 and 84-70 victories. Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry contributed 12 points and 11.3 assists per game for the Grizz while the Knicks' Christopher "Duck" Charles averaged 31 points and 7.3 assists.

After the Pistons earned a 72-65 victory, the 76ers claimed the series with 72-61 and 62-55 triumphs. Ethan "Radiant" White paced the 76ers with averages of 29.7 points and 10 assists. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields put up 30 points for the Pistons in the team's win while teammate Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic averaged 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds on the night. The Hornets produced two 10-point wins over the Pacers, 76-66 and 63-53. Justin "Snubby" Stemerman poured in a team-high 33.5 points per game for the Hornets, and teammate Zaeya "Zae" Ishak had a pair of doubles while putting up 12.5 points and 19 boards per game. The Pacers' Jomar "Jomar" Varela-Escapa had a triple-double (10 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists) in the opener, and he finished with nine points and 20 boards in the second game.

The T-Wolves followed a 66-58 win over the Lakers with an 84-50 blowout. Jordan "JMoney" Martinez produced 35 points per game for the T-Wolves, who also got 15.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game from Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar was the Lakers' key contributor at 19.5 points and 8.5 assists per contest. Week 7 continues Thursday with four matches:

--Heat Check Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming --Mavs Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

--T-Wolves Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming --Knicks Gaming vs. Warriors District Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 6-1

4. Jazz Gaming, 5-1 T5. Hornets Venom GT, 6-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 6-3 T5. Mavs Gaming, 6-3

T5. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-3 9. NetsGC, 4-3

10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-4 T11. Knicks Gaming, 5-5

T11. Grizz Gaming, 5-5 T11. Bucks Gaming, 4-4

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3 15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5

16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4 17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

18. Magic Gaming, 2-6 19. Pistons GT, 2-8

20. Lakers Gaming, 2-9 21. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

22. 76ers GC, 1-6 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-8