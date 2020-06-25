Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vandi powers Grizz past Knicks in NBA 2K League

In the night's other matches, 76ers GC rallied past Pistons GT 2-1 for their first victory of the season, Hornets Venom GT swept Pacers Gaming 2-0, and T-Wolves Gaming downed Lakers Gaming 2-0. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:48 IST
Vandi powers Grizz past Knicks in NBA 2K League
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zach "Vandi" Vandivier averaged 40.3 points, 10 assists and five steals per game as Grizz Gaming came from behind to beat Knicks Gaming 2-1 in NBA 2K League action Wednesday. In the night's other matches, 76ers GC rallied past Pistons GT 2-1 for their first victory of the season, Hornets Venom GT swept Pacers Gaming 2-0, and T-Wolves Gaming downed Lakers Gaming 2-0.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The Knicks posted an 80-72 win over the Grizz in the series opener, but the Grizz rebounded for 84-79 and 84-70 victories. Dayvon "GOOFY757" Curry contributed 12 points and 11.3 assists per game for the Grizz while the Knicks' Christopher "Duck" Charles averaged 31 points and 7.3 assists.

After the Pistons earned a 72-65 victory, the 76ers claimed the series with 72-61 and 62-55 triumphs. Ethan "Radiant" White paced the 76ers with averages of 29.7 points and 10 assists. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields put up 30 points for the Pistons in the team's win while teammate Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic averaged 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds on the night. The Hornets produced two 10-point wins over the Pacers, 76-66 and 63-53. Justin "Snubby" Stemerman poured in a team-high 33.5 points per game for the Hornets, and teammate Zaeya "Zae" Ishak had a pair of doubles while putting up 12.5 points and 19 boards per game. The Pacers' Jomar "Jomar" Varela-Escapa had a triple-double (10 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists) in the opener, and he finished with nine points and 20 boards in the second game.

The T-Wolves followed a 66-58 win over the Lakers with an 84-50 blowout. Jordan "JMoney" Martinez produced 35 points per game for the T-Wolves, who also got 15.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game from Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar was the Lakers' key contributor at 19.5 points and 8.5 assists per contest. Week 7 continues Thursday with four matches:

--Heat Check Gaming vs. Jazz Gaming --Mavs Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad

--T-Wolves Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming --Knicks Gaming vs. Warriors District Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 10-0

T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1 T2. Wizards District Gaming, 6-1

4. Jazz Gaming, 5-1 T5. Hornets Venom GT, 6-3

T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 6-3 T5. Mavs Gaming, 6-3

T5. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-3 9. NetsGC, 4-3

10. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-4 T11. Knicks Gaming, 5-5

T11. Grizz Gaming, 5-5 T11. Bucks Gaming, 4-4

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3 15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5

16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4 17. Pacers Gaming, 4-6

18. Magic Gaming, 2-6 19. Pistons GT, 2-8

20. Lakers Gaming, 2-9 21. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

22. 76ers GC, 1-6 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-8

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Valorie Curry, Eddie Izzard board NBC pilot 'Langdon'

NBCs drama pilot Langdon has added actors Valorie Curry and Eddie Izzard to its cast. Ashley Zukerman is playing the titular role, based on the character in Dan Browns bestseller The Lost Symbol.Zukerman, best known for starring in hit HBO ...

ASHA workers in Maharashtra likely to get pay hike

As many as 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000 as an incentive for their hard work during the time of the COVID-19 crisis, a government official said. The Accredited Social Health Activists AS...

5 players withdraw, 1 tests positive, nerves frayed on virus

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were among five players who withdrew from the Travelers Championship, four of them out of a chain-reaction abundance of caution over the coronavirus that put the PGA Tour on notice. The snowball is getting a l...

'Don't look!': Mexican town shudders as quake strikes again

When a major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, panic swept through the coastal city of Juchitan as residents feared that much of what they had struggled to rebuild after a devastating 2017 temblor would return to rubble. Tuesdays 7.4-mag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020