Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open include wheelchair tennis in 2020 tournament

The United States Tennis Association on Wednesday announced that the 2020 US Open Wheelchair Tennis Competition will be held from September 10 -13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing.

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:41 IST
US Open include wheelchair tennis in 2020 tournament
US Open logo. Image Credit: ANI

The United States Tennis Association on Wednesday announced that the 2020 US Open Wheelchair Tennis Competition will be held from September 10 -13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing. "The decision was made following multiple virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week," the organisers said in a statement.

The 2020 US Open Wheelchair Competition will feature men's and women's singles and doubles and quad singles and doubles, with draw sizes similar to past US Opens. "Wheelchair athletes will follow the same health and safety procedures as all players participating in the US Open and will be able to access the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center beginning on September 7," the statement further added.

The initial setup dropped wheelchair, junior and mixed doubles competitions altogether, along with singles qualifying, while the fields for women's and men's doubles were halved to 32 teams apiece. The International Tennis Federation is carefully reviewing the impact of this evolving situation related to awarding wheelchair ranking points and we expect a decision to be announced in the coming days. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sell off as coronavirus surge knocks recovery hopes

Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in eight sessions, bonds rose and the U.S. dollar was firm on Thursday as surging U.S. coronavirus cases and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a rec...

Australia to conduct over 100,000 door-to-door COVID-19 tests

Australian health workers will go door-to-door testing more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nations success in battling the virus. Victoria state on Thursday reported 33...

'Gone With the Wind' returns to HBO Max with historical context

Civil War epic Gone With the Wind is back on HBO Max, over two weeks after it was pulled from the streaming platform, now accompanying historical context and a disclaimer about the 1939 films controversial depiction of the black people and ...

Maersk heads zero-carbon drive in shipping sector with $60 million research center

The worlds largest container shipper, A.P. Moller-Maersk, will team up with industry majors to set up a research center in Denmark with the aim of reducing carbon emissions in the shipping industry.Denmarks Maersk, which aims to be carbon-n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020