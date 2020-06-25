Left Menu
Inter defender Škriniar banned for 3 matches, Conte for 1

Conte will have to watch the match at Parma from the stands after picking up his fifth booking of the season. Inter is third in Serie A but has slipped eight points behind Juventus..

PTI | Milan | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:09 IST
Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar was suspended for three matches on Thursday following his red card in the match against Sassuolo. Inter coach Antonio Conte will also be suspended for Sunday's match at Parma, where a victory will be crucial to keep the Nerazzurri's fading title hopes alive.

Škriniar was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time of Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Sassuolo, shortly after Giangiacomo Magnani's late equalizer. The Slovakia defender was given an automatic one-match ban for the sending off but was further punished for "making an offensive remark to the referee along with a blasphemous exclamation." Škriniar, who has started all but one of Inter's matches this season, will miss home matches against Brescia and Bologna as well as the trip to Parma.

The 25-year-old Škriniar has also been fined 10,000 euros ($11,200). Conte will have to watch the match at Parma from the stands after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

