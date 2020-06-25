BCB launches app to track symptoms related to COVID-19 among its players

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has come up with an app to help its players track symptoms related to a contagious disease. Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other former Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal have so far tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and in its bid to help the players, the BCB has come up with 'COVID-19 well-being app'.

"This app will help the players maintain their fitness and for the board to keep their records and track of their fitness and health status," BCB Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told 'The Daily Star', informing that 70 players have installed this app. "This is basically to bring the players under one umbrella and the BCB has introduced it primarily for the contracted players (Men, women and Under-19 team). But we plan to add more players," he added.