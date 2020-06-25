Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players' draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:21 IST
Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players' draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not allowed Tambe for the now postponed IPL edition for KKR as he flouted the rules appearing in unsanctioned T10 league in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI rule states tat any player wh wants to play in domestic T20 leagues in other countries will get No Objection Certificate provided he announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket including Indian Premier League. That was exactly hat Yuvraj Singh did before he went to play Global T20 league in Canada.

"Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player," a BCCI official tol PTI on conditions of anonymity. Tambe had put his name in the draft as he was expecting to be picked by Shah Rukh Khan owned Trinbago Knight Riders but his current indiscretion may not go unnoticed by the BCCI.

Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league. Tambe has played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

However, when contacted an official from the Carribean Premier League clarified that at the moment the league was not making any announcements with regard to players. The CPL is scheduled to be held between August 18 and September 10 behind close doors in Trinidad and Tobago, after permission from local authorities..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in Customs clearance to adversely affect Make-In-India: USIBC

Amid increased vigilance at ports in view of border tension with China, the USIBC on Thursday said delay in clearance of shipments at customs would adversely affect the Make-In-India initiative, economic growth, and job creation. Amid heigh...

Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP govt of conspiring against Atchannaidu's life

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was endangering the life of TDP leader Atchannaidu by meting out inhuman treatment ever since he was arrested on false charges. Naidu has accused the state...

US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India, Southeast Asian nations: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asian nations is one of the reasons America is reducing its troop presence in Europe and deploying them to other places. Pompeo made the remar...

Three Cong workers arrested in Noida during anti-fuel price hike protest

Three Congress functionaries were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a protest demonstration in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Several workers of the political party had come out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020