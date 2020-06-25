Pravin Tambe applies for CPL draft but has to retire first for BCCI NOC

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players' draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not allowed Tambe for the now postponed IPL edition for KKR as he flouted the rules appearing in unsanctioned T10 league in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI rule states that any player who wants to play in domestic T20 leagues in other countries will get No Objection Certificate provided he announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket including Indian Premier League. That was exactly what Yuvraj Singh did before he went to play Global T20 league in Canada.

"Tambe has to retire in order to play foreign leagues. In any case, the IPL governing council will have to decide on his fate as he has already flouted BCCI rules when he played T10 league in Abu Dhabi. He is an active domestic player," a BCCI official tol PTI on conditions of anonymity. Tambe had put his name in the draft as he was expecting to be picked by Shah Rukh Khan owned Trinbago Knight Riders but his current indiscretion may not go unnoticed by the BCCI.

Tambe rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league. Tambe has played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets with an average of 30.5.

However, when contacted an official from the Caribbean Premier League clarified that at the moment the league was not making any announcements with regard to players. The CPL is scheduled to be held between August 18 and September 10 behind close doors in Trinidad and Tobago, after permission from local authorities..