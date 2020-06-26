Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-The key strengths of Liverpool's title winners

Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Thursday with seven matches remaining, having turned the Premier League title race into a procession. They have smashed records along the way and more could follow, including most wins, most points and the biggest winning margin.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:45 IST
Soccer-The key strengths of Liverpool's title winners

Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years on Thursday with seven matches remaining, having turned the Premier League title race into a procession.

They have smashed records along the way and more could follow, including most wins, most points and the biggest winning margin. It will go down as a season for the ages, but what makes Juergen Klopp's side such an unstoppable force? A CORE OF STEEL

All truly great sides are constructed on unshakeable foundations and Liverpool are no exception. When Manchester City splashed out 35 million pounds ($43.39 million) on goalkeeper Ederson in 2017 it raised eyebrows but a year later Liverpool paid nearly double that for another Brazilian shot-stopper, Alisson Becker. It was a masterstroke.

Alisson kept 21 clean sheets last season as Liverpool and Manchester City went head-to-head in an epic title race, more than any other keeper. He leads the way again with 12 this time despite being out injured early in the season. Alisson exudes calm, distributes the ball like a cultured libero and make the difficult look remarkably routine.

In front of him, Dutch centre back Virgil van Dijk has been a colossus since joining from Southampton in 2018. Rarely can a defensive signing have made such an incredible impact. Van Dijk's ability to pick a pass means Liverpool can turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye. And when it comes to defensive basics, he does everything with rare grace.

In front of Van Dijk is Liverpool's engine block. Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho, with James Milner as a reliable backup, provide the relentless intensity opposing sides find so suffocating. Without them working in unison, Liverpool's attacking maestros could not flourish.

WINGING IT When the mercurial Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018, some feared Liverpool's creative spark would fade. Instead they have flourished. Klopp's early Liverpool sides often came unstuck against the "low block" when lesser opponents sat in deep and let Liverpool pass themselves into knots.

Then something happened. Youth product Trent Alexander-Arnold established himself as first-choice right back and left back Andy Robertson joined from Hull for a paltry 8 million pounds. Operating like well-oiled pistons on each flank, they are arguably the best fullback pairing in the world, providing pace, penetration and creativity to open up even the most limpet-like defensive rearguards.

Alexander-Arnold is second behind only Manchester City magician Kevin de Bruyne in the assist charts this season with 12, while Robertson is fourth on the list with eight. THE ATTACKING TRIDENT

In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino Liverpool possess an attacking trio that is almost impossible to contain. As well as searing pace and lethal finishing prowess, Salah and Mane are a midfielder's dream with their intelligent runs.

Salah and Mane have bagged 32 league goals between them this season while the Klopp's modern day number nine Firmino is the unsung hero, running himself into the ground for the cause. CAPTAIN FANTASTIC HENDERSON

Klopp has ingrained a sense of collective responsibility at Liverpool -- a characteristic of all great sides. But skipper Jordan Henderson is their talisman. It took him an age to come out of the more naturally-gifted Steven Gerrard's shadow. Even now soccer analysis website transfermarkt.co.uk puts the 30-year-old down at 13th when comparing market values of Liverpool's squad.

But his contribution is priceless. Henderson's passing range has expanded, his energy is relentless and above all, he will not tolerate a dip in standards from his team mates. Henderson shuns the limelight but no captain will be more worthy of raising the Premier League trophy aloft. ($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020