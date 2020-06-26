Soccer-Liverpool have taken it to different level, says Van Dijk

Left Menu
Chelsea's 2-1 win over second-placed Manchester City ensured runaway leaders Liverpool could start celebrating with seven games of the season remaining, having moved 23 points clear. "It's incredible to be part of this group of players," Dutchman Van Dijk, a key component in Liverpool's incredible 12 months of success, told BT Sport.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 03:51 IST
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said Juergen Klopp's side had taken the Premier League to a different level after the club's first top-flight title for 30 years was sealed on Thursday. Chelsea's 2-1 win over second-placed Manchester City ensured runaway leaders Liverpool could start celebrating with seven games of the season remaining, having moved 23 points clear.

"It's incredible to be part of this group of players," Dutchman Van Dijk, a key component in Liverpool's incredible 12 months of success, told BT Sport. "Last season we won the Champions League and this year, especially in the Premier League, we have taken it to a different level. We have been so consistent and doing so well.

"It's a fantastic feeling. From the moment I've joined it's one team, everyone is part of it, from the people that work at Melwood (training ground), in the stadium and the players of course. "We all want the same thing. Outside the pitch we have a bond which is outstanding as well."

Liverpool have won 28 of their 31 Premier League games and could break City's record of 100 points, set two seasons ago when they finished 25 points ahead of Liverpool. Captain Jordan Henderson said ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Juergen Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers in 2015, the season after Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title, had enabled the club to end its 30-year wait for a 19th league title.

"From day one he (Klopp) came in the door and just changed everything and everybody followed him and so far it has been pretty special and it has been an amazing journey," he said. "What you see is what you get, with his press conferences and on the sidelines.

"Obviously he as got more of a personal side with the players, but he has got a balance of having a relationship with the players and being a friend but also being a bit ruthless when he needs to be," added Henderson. "He is a great leader and a great human being and we all believe in him."

