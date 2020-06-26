Left Menu
MAD Lions to review roster during break

After missing out on spots in two significant tournaments, MAD Lions confirmed that they are mulling changes to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster. French website 1pv.fr reported Wednesday that Lucas "Bubzkji" Andersen was being benched. MAD Lions, a Spanish team with an all-Danish lineup, wrote in a statement Thursday, "Our organization is constantly looking for the world's best talent and always re-assessing the composition of our rosters.

MAD Lions to review roster during break

After missing out on spots in two significant tournaments, MAD Lions confirmed that they are mulling changes to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster. French website 1pv.fr reported Wednesday that Lucas "Bubzkji" Andersen was being benched.

MAD Lions, a Spanish team with an all-Danish lineup, wrote in a statement Thursday, "Our organization is constantly looking for the world's best talent and always re-assessing the composition of our rosters. It is what championship franchises do. With the official player break in the CS:GO season coming up, we are currently reviewing our roster to position our team for continued success. There will no doubt be rumours as we engage in various discussions, but no firm decisions have been made on the status of any MAD Lions CS:GO player." MAD Lions added that they are currently giving players a break before they defend their championship in the next Flashpoint event, the date of which has yet to be announced.

The report about Bubzkji prompted former MAD Lions player Nicolai "HUNDEN" Petersen to tweet, "Im sad to see all the crazy comments about @Bubzkji -- He is NOT toxic at all, he got his own opinion -- but he was not toxic for 16 months when we played together.. Lets calm down!" On June 15, MAD Lions came in fourth place in the BLAST Premier Spring European Showdown, with only the top three advancing to last week's BLAST Premier Spring European Finals. They finished atop their group to advance straight to one of the two matches that determined direct qualifiers. However, MAD Lions fell 2-0 to ENCE, and then they dropped the third-place match 2-1 to Ninjas in Pyjamas.

MAD Lions also missed out on a place in ongoing cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event. They competed in the qualifying tournament Monday and Tuesday but were ousted in the first round by PACT. --Field Level Media

