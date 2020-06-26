Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has had only mild symptoms so far, one of his sons said. Panama has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Central America.

PTI | Panamacity | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:18 IST
Ex-boxing champ Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has had only mild symptoms so far, one of his sons said. Robin Durán said on Thursday his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold symptoms.

"At the moment he's not having symptoms beyond a cold. We'll be passing on more information over the days," the son wrote on his Instagram account. He said he decided to take his father to a hospital as a precaution, because one of his lungs hasn't functioned at full capacity since a car crash in Argentina in 2001, an accident that led the boxer to retire.

Durán, who had the nickname “Hands of Stone” as a boxer from 1968 to 2001, is a sports icon in Panama and Latin America. Beyond winning his four championship belts, he is remembered for his resounding victory over American boxing idol Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal in 1980. Messages of encouragement began on social media for Durán, who is considered Panama's sporting ambassador.

At the beginning of the pandemic in Panama, Durán encouraged Panamanians to comply with confinement measures and to follow the recommendations of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. Panama has the most confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Central America. On Thursday, officials for the first time reported over 1,000 cases for the preceding 24 hours along with 17 more deaths. The country has had more than 117,000 confirmed cases, with more than 13,000 still active, and 564 deaths.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kop joy: Liverpool fans flood Anfield, 1st title in 30 years

The sun had just set over Anfield and on a 30-year wait to be champions of England again when the fireworks started to explode into the twilight. A signal went out across Merseyside. The drought was finally over for Liverpool.At first, ther...

Mosque sets up COVID-19 facility, provides free oxygen in Bhiwandi

In a humanitarian gesture, a mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. The facility at Makkah Masjid i...

Iran explosion in area with sensitive military site near Tehran- state TV

An explosion took place at an Iranian gas storage facility in an area which houses a sensitive military site near the capital Tehran, a defense ministry spokesman told state TV on Friday.The explosion took place in the public area of Parchi...

Rocket League reveals The Field league

Rocket League game-maker Psyonix is teaming with tournament coordinator Rival Esports to create a new season-based league called The Field. Details of The Field were announced Thursday on the Rocket Leagues esports website. The goal of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020