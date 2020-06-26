Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: FIFA agree massive $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan; Governor opens Michigan for pro sports without fans and more

Golf: Calls to shut down Travelers after COVID-19 positives were silly says McIlroy World number one Rory McIlroy said on Thursday that it would have been silly to cancel this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after Cameron Champ and two caddies tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 10:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: FIFA agree massive $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan; Governor opens Michigan for pro sports without fans and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

FIFA agree massive $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan

FIFA announced on Thursday that it had agreed on a $1.5 billion relief plan to help deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global game. FIFA's plan means world soccer's governing body will dip into its reserves to provide national federations with a number of grants and interest-free loans to cope with budget hits.

Governor opens Michigan for pro sports without fans

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened up the state for pro sports on Thursday, but fans will not be allowed at venues with the threat of the coronavirus ongoing. Whitmer said in a statement, "Good news, sports fans. We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe.

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or how it got in the stall. An FBI investigation into the incident that put a global spotlight on NASCAR determined on Tuesday that no federal crime had been committed.

Soccer: Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tournament which is being expanded to 32 teams.

NFL: Annual Hall of Fame game, ceremony moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual NFL Hall of Fame exhibition game, the traditional curtain-raiser to the football season, has been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Thursday. The pre-season opener, which would have seen the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 this year, will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021.

Golf: Calls to shut down Travelers after COVID-19 positives were silly says McIlroy

World number one Rory McIlroy said on Thursday that it would have been silly to cancel this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after Cameron Champ and two caddies tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament. American Champ withdrew from the event after testing positive at a pre-tournament screening while world number four Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell also withdrew as a precaution when their caddies tested positive.

Bubbles within bubbles as F1 teams gear up for season start

Formula One teams will operate in bubbles within bubbles when the season starts behind closed doors in Austria next week after being stalled since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no spectators, no sponsors, or VIP guests wandering the paddock and limited social interaction even between teammates.

Soccer: Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left.

Golf: Hughes goes on birdie blitz to grab lead at Travelers

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes fired an error-free 10-under 60 to take the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Thursday, putting himself three shots clear of three players including world number one Rory McIlroy. Playing the back nine first at the TPC River Highlands, Hughes was in blistering form as he strung together a run of five straight birdies from the 14th on his outward nine and picked up four more after the turn.

Motor racing: Nearly 175,000 tickets sold for Indy 500, as U.S. battles COVID-19 surge

Close to 175,000 tickets have been sold for the Indianapolis 500, which was moved from May 24 to Aug. 23 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) confirmed on Thursday. "That number is in the correct ballpark," IMS vice president of corporate communications Alex Damron told Reuters in an email. "Keep in mind, the vast majority of current sales represent Indy 500 ticket renewals, which occurred in the weeks following last year's race.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kareena Kapoor urges people to support UNICEF to help underprivileged children through #ChildhoodChallenge

Posting a childhood picture of herself with her sister Karisma, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday urged people to help vulnerable children by supporting and donating to UNICEF. The Jab We Met actor shared the picture on Instagram as a par...

Bhutan denies reports on stopping supply of water to Assam: Sources

Bhutan has categorically denied any validity in reports suggesting that the country has stooped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam, sources said. The sources said the Bhutanese side said that th...

Woman finds out she is a man during treatment at Kolkata hosp

For thirty years she led a normal life with no complications, until recently, when doctors, while treating her for abdominal pain, discovered that she was a man suffering from testicular cancer. Surprisingly, her 28-year-old sister, who und...

2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020