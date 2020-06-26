Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goalkeeping blunder helps Arsenal win 2-0 at Southampton

McCarthy almost made exactly the same mistake at the end of the first half, but this time Nketiah just failed to rob the ball. Southampton defender Jack Stephens was sent off late on for chopping down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he was clean through seeking his 50th Arsenal league goal in just 77 games.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:13 IST
Goalkeeping blunder helps Arsenal win 2-0 at Southampton

Eddie Nketiah pounced on a goalkeeping blunder and Joe Willock added his first Premier League goal to give Arsenal a much-needed 2-0 win at Southampton. Ninth-place Arsenal had lost both games since the league restarted after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped the Gunners on their way when his sloppy play led to Nketiah's 20th-minute goal.

Receiving a pass from a defender, McCarthy tried to pass it back but Nketiah intercepted the ball before tapping into an empty net. McCarthy almost made exactly the same mistake at the end of the first half, but this time Nketiah just failed to rob the ball.

Southampton defender Jack Stephens was sent off late on for chopping down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he was clean through seeking his 50th Arsenal league goal in just 77 games. From the free kick, forward Alexandre Lacazette's effort was blocked by the wall. The ball fell back to Lacazette, whose powerful strike was saved by McCarthy but fell to fellow substitute Willock, who slotted in the second goal in the 86th.

Arsenal's previous two games exposed sloppy defending and a lack of composure, problems which have blighted the Gunners in recent seasons. Arsenal conceded five minutes into injury time in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday, a match which saw a heated clash between Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Neal Maupay. The Brighton striker's late challenge injured goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Guendouzi, who grabbed Maupay by the throat after the final whistle, was dropped by coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal started this match with intent. Nicolas Pépé, who gave Arsenal the lead against Brighton, scored after eight minutes but the goal was ruled offside. Two minutes later, Aubameyang ran onto a long pass and drew McCarthy toward him but chipped onto the crossbar.

Southampton created little and 16-goal club top scorer Danny Ings was kept quiet until the 78th, when his snapshot from the left was smartly saved by Leno's replacement Emiliano Martínez..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Playing victim of patriarchy in 'Bulbbul' was challenging: Paoli Dam

As someone whose filmography boasts of headstrong characters, both in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Paoli Dam says it was interesting to switch to playing a victim in writer-director Anvita Dutts revisionist story Bulbbul. The Netflix film is b...

Assam announces 2-week lockdown in Kamprup Metropolitan district as coronavirus cases rise

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases.Sarma also inf...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 252 p.m.Mizoram reports two more COVID-19 cases as states tally rises to 147. 243 p.m.Twelve hour night curfew will be implemented in Ass...

Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer residential mortgages in April

Spaniards took out 18.4 fewer house mortgages in April, Spains first full month under one of Europes strictest coronavirus lockdowns, compared with the same period last year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020