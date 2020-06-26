Left Menu
Impossible to describe feeling of winning Premier League: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is beaming with joy after his club won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years saying that it is impossible for him to describe the feeling of the triumph in words.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:04 IST
Impossible to describe feeling of winning Premier League: Jordan Henderson
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is beaming with joy after his club won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years saying that it is impossible for him to describe the feeling of the triumph in words. "I could never in words describe the feeling of winning the Premier League, just like I couldn't describe winning the Champions League. It's a unique feeling and one that, again, I'm very proud of," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"I've been so honoured to be part of this football club right from the first moment that I came and to go on the journey to be with this manager, this group of players, these fans - it's been so special," he added. Liverpool won the title after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday as now they cannot mathematically be caught in the table. In 1989-90, the Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side will now look to write even more history. They need 15 points from their remaining seven matches to set a new record points total for a Premier League campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season. Henderson said the club wants to end the season in the best way possible as he set sights on achieving the milestone.

"But we'll enjoy this, we'll celebrate, but then I know in the next few days they'll be straight onto the next game, which is City, and finishing the season off as well as we can. We want to win every game and we want to finish off with the highest points record we can and give that everything we've got and then we'll go into next season and we'll want even more," he said. Liverpool will now take on Manchester City on July 3. (ANI)

