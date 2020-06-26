Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party

Supporters set off fireworks and red flares outside Anfield on Thursday night after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in London clinched the Premier League trophy for Liverpool with seven games remaining. “The overwhelming majority of fans have recognized the fact that now is not the time to gather together to celebrate, and chose to mark the event safely," said Rob Carden, assistant chief constable of Merseyside Police.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:43 IST
Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party

Warning about the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, police have criticized Liverpool fans for partying on the streets in their thousands to celebrate the club ending its 30-year title drought. Supporters set off fireworks and red flares outside Anfield on Thursday night after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in London clinched the Premier League trophy for Liverpool with seven games remaining.

“The overwhelming majority of fans have recognized the fact that now is not the time to gather together to celebrate, and chose to mark the event safely," said Rob Carden, assistant chief constable of Merseyside Police. "They are a credit to this city. Unfortunately, as we have seen throughout the lockdown period, not everyone adhered to the regulations in place. Although the vast majority of celebrations were good natured, a large number of people chose to gather outside the stadium." More than 1,500 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in the Liverpool region since March. “In the days ahead, we urge supporters to do the right thing and celebrate safely with members of your household and in your social bubble," Carden said. "By doing this you keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbours safe. As we all know, Merseyside has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all do what we can to prevent further cases and deaths in our communities.

“We understand people will feel jubilant that Liverpool has secured the league title for the first time in 30 years, and the time will come when fans can return to Anfield to applaud the team and to celebrate their achievement." Landmarks around this northwest port city will be lit red for the next week to mark Liverpool's first English title since 1990. Joe Anderson, the Everton-supporting mayor of Liverpool, urged fans to adhere to social distancing. Mass gatherings are still banned, including pubs being shut since March, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The passion and the enthusiasm and the excitement of fans clearly meant that they were prepared to take risks unfortunately and it's disappointing ," Anderson said. "But it's gone now, it's over, and what we've got to look forward to is making sure that people remain safe now and vigilant at all times in the post-victory of last night.”.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and vaccines for the disease....

COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to 3,300 with 100 fresh infections being reported on Friday, an official data said. These forces have so far...

Seems Cong leaders are spokespersons for China, they don't dare to question it: Pralhad Joshi

Hitting out at the Congress for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff between India and China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said it seems the opposition partys leaders have become spokesp...

Mamata urges Centre to stop domestic flights from COVID hotspot states till Jul 31

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre on Friday to stop international repatriation flights and domestic flights to Kolkata from states with a high COVID-19 prevalence till July 31 and relaxed the night curfew in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020