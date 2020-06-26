Inzamam calls out PCB medical staff for ignoring calls from players

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday lashed out the cricket board and its medical staff for ignoring to look after the health of the COVID-19 positive players. Criticising PCB's overall approach, Inzamam alleged that the board's medical staff ignored calls of the coronvirus-infected players who needed advice.

"My sources have told me that the PCB's medical staff did not attend calls of these players for two days, which is a really bad attitude," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel. "The players were sent home, I felt they should have been take care for. The players who have tested positive would have thought that PCB is not supporting them at this difficult time," he added.

As many as 10 out of the 29 England-bound Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, including Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan are scheduled to leave for the UK on June 28 to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals starting in August. A day after the Pakistan Cricket Board found him positive for the deadly virus, former captain Mohammed Hafeez claimed he has tested negative, followed by another positive test.

"I would request the PCB to properly look after these players because if you don't then incidents, like Hafeez getting himself tested privately, will happen," Inzamam said. "PCB should have kept these players [who tested positive] at the NCA, because there is enough space there, rather than telling them to self-isolate at their homes. They are our players and we need to look after them so that they can fully recover," he added.