Soccer-Liverpool can do it again next season, says Fowler

Liverpool could be just at the start of an era of domestic domination after sealing their first English title for three decades on Thursday, according to former striker Robbie Fowler. Juergen Klopp's side have won the title with a record seven matches remaining and stand 23 points ahead of Manchester City, champions for the past two years.

"Last year we finished second with 97 points and we knew we were on the periphery of something great," Fowler, who scored 120 Premier League goals for the club, told Sky Sports. "One of the problems was Manchester City, they have a brilliant side and are still outstanding and it shows how good Liverpool are to be so far ahead.

"The club has grown and this side and this squad is capable of going on and doing this again, it really is." Fowler said the arrival of former Borussia Dortmund manager Klopp in 2015 was the turning point, as was the emphasis on strengthening Liverpool's rearguard.

"Fair play to Juergen, he could have had the pick of any club potentially, but he came in and said we can win the league in five years and we can re-write our own history," Fowler said. "The progression in terms of belief and attitude is outstanding. The players he has brought in have been world class. You can sign forwards who will score you 20 or 30 goals but if you concede a lot you have a problem.

"We know about Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane but the addition of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson has strengthened the team." John Aldridge, part of the last Liverpool side to win the title in 1989-90, said Liverpool were so good this season that they have made a "mockery" of the Premier League.

"Manchester City over the last few years have been unbelievable, but they blew them out of sight," Aldridge said. Liverpool need 15 points from their last seven games to break City's Premier League record haul of 100 points.