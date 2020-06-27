Left Menu
Sixers sign F Broekhoff for rest of season

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff for the rest of the season, his agent told ESPN on Friday.He played in 59 games for the Dallas Mavericks over the last two seasons, shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff for the rest of the season, his agent told ESPN on Friday. He played in 59 games for the Dallas Mavericks over the last two seasons, shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range. Dallas waived him on Feb. 11.

NBA teams have until July 1 to submit their rosters for the league's 22-team restart in Orlando, Fla. Broekhoff, 29, is a member of the Australian national team, which is coached by 76ers head coach Brett Brown and features Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons.

He averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 10.7 minutes with the Mavericks in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

