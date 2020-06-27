Left Menu
Native American group urges Redskins players to speak out

Fawn Sharp, president of the organization that represents more than 500 tribal nations, issued the plea Friday via Washingtonian.com. She said players should "rip down that name like it was a statue of a Confederate general in their locker room" and that they should "sit at home rather than wear the NFL equivalent of the Confederate flag." "I am calling for members of the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., to rise to the occasion and become heroes," Sharp and Matthew Randazzo V write in a letter published by the website.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 02:53 IST
"Who is brave enough to walk out of the locker room of Washington, D.C.'s National Football League franchise and into the history books? "What athlete is bold enough, selfless enough to say that he will sacrifice his own well-being to stand up for the millions of Native Americans, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, that are everyday insulted and dehumanized by his employers' brand name racial slur?"

In a separate Q&A with the Washingtonian.com, Sharp said she senses that the current political climate and nationwide unrest over racial injustice could finally be the tipping point to push Washington to make a change. Earlier this week, the Redskins announced they were removing former owner George Preston Marshall's name from the team's Ring of Fame. Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate during the 1960s.

