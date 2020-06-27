Bucs OLB Pierre-Paul undergoes minor knee surgery

Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said he underwent minor knee surgery on Friday. Pierre-Paul described the arthroscopic procedure as a "tune-up."

Pierre-Paul posted a video on his Snapchat account from the hospital, saying after the surgery, "All right. Knee surgery done. I'm Gucci. Back to the grind. Just like that." The surgery came just more than a month before NFL training camps are set to open on July 28.

The 31-year-old Pierre-Paul recorded 8.5 sacks in 10 games last season after returning from an offseason neck injury. Nine of his 27 tackles went for losses. Overall, Pierre-Paul has 79.5 career sacks in 137 games (109 starts) in 10 seasons with the New York Giants (2010-17) and Buccaneers. He has posted 517 tackles (112 for loss), 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

