Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's spin prospect Virdi eyeing a Test spot in WI series

The next stage is about pushing for a Test place, so whenever that does happen I'm going to keep working hard." Virdi, who has taken 69 wickets in his 23 first class matches at an average of 28.78, says his strength lies in his aggression as he is always looking for wickets.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 27-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 11:03 IST
England's spin prospect Virdi eyeing a Test spot in WI series
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

He might not have experience on his side but young off-spinner Amar Virdi remains confident of cutting through the competition and earning a place in England team for the three-Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8. The 21-year-old has featured in only 23 first-class games in his career and will have to beat more experienced spinners like Jack Leach, Dom Bess, Matt Parkinson, and Moeen Ali to get into the Test squad.

"Obviously I'm here so I want to be playing Test cricket whenever that comes, so I'm going to keep on trying my hardest to make sure that I'm playing," the Surrey spinner, who was included in England's 30-man squad earlier this month, said on Friday. "I don't really try to impress as such - I want to do my own thing and be who I am. That's what I want to show people and show people what I'm capable of doing, rather than doing other things or try to forcefully show my skills." Virdi said he is focussed on working hard to get into the squad for the opening Test.

"I definitely do want to be playing in the first Test match, or at least be in the squad. If I didn't want to do that I probably shouldn't be here. I'm very proud of myself that I've got to this stage. The next stage is about pushing for a Test place, so whenever that does happen I'm going to keep working hard." Virdi, who has taken 69 wickets in his 23 first-class matches at an average of 28.78, says his strength lies in his aggression as he is always looking for wickets. "I think you've got to be aggressive and you've got to be looking to take wickets. Maybe the pitches aren't always going to be suited to you but as a spinner even if you are looking to keep it tight, my eyes are always on taking wickets regardless.

"Obviously being young, I'm still learning my skills and getting better at my skills, so you will bowl the odd loose ball or you might not get six balls in the perfect space. But I think you'll bowl a lot more wicket-taking deliveries and that's what makes you dangerous: when a batsman knows that you can get them out on any wicket." If he makes it to the squad, Virdi will become only the third Sikh to represent England after Monty Panesar and Ravi Bopara. He says Panesar has been a role model as he is also state-educated and spent his formative years at the Guru Nanak Sikh Academy in Hayes. "Growing up I watched Graeme Swann and Monty and that was very inspirational to me. Obviously with Monty as well because he looks very similar to me, especially being from the community that I am," he said. "We're in a minority in a lot of industries and to see someone progressing and doing well in the field you're in really motivates you and shows you that you can do it."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case: Officials.

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patels Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case Officials....

Scars are stories: 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

The expression of the good, the bad and the ugly should be reserved for ones actions, not their physical appearance, believes Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt who says every scar has a story behind it. A burn on the face, a glass eye or a hunch...

T1 start strong in Valorant Showdown

Tournament host T1 swept through group play on Friday to reach the playoffs of the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown. T1 finished 3-0 in Group C, sweeping second-place 100 Thieves 2-1 in a two-game match to end the night. Earlier, T...

Constitution our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the governments guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020