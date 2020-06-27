Left Menu
Bucs DT Vea to miss start of camp following surgery

Vea isn't the only recuperating member of the Tampa Bay defense. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul announced on social media Friday that he underwent minor knee surgery, an arthroscopic procedure he described as a "tune-up." The Buccaneers are scheduled to start training camp on July 28 and open the season Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:16 IST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is expected to miss the start of training camp as he recovers from hand surgery. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the procedure was "minor" and that Vea should be ready to play in Week 1.

