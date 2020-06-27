Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlos, US athletes take stand to end Olympic protest rule

The renowned Olympic protester has written a letter with an influential group of American athletes, calling on the IOC to put in place a new policy done in collaboration with athletes from across the globe. Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists on the medals stand at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics to protest racial inequality in the United States.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:34 IST
Carlos, US athletes take stand to end Olympic protest rule
The renowned Olympic protester has written a letter with an influential group of American athletes, calling on the IOC to put in place a new policy done in collaboration with athletes from across the globe. Image Credit: ANI

John Carlos wants to abolish the rule that bans protests at the Olympics. The renowned Olympic protester has written a letter with an influential group of American athletes, calling on the IOC to put in place a new policy done in collaboration with athletes from across the globe.

Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists on the medals stand at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics to protest racial inequality in the United States. They were sent home for violating rules that ban such protests. Those rules remain in place today, though, in the wake of global demonstrations against racial injustice, the IOC has recently expressed willingness to rethink them. "Carlos and Smith risked everything to stand for human rights and what they believed in, and they continue to inspire generation after generation to do the same," the letter said. "It is time for the Olympic and Paralympic movement to honour their bravery rather than denounce their actions." Carlos joined the leadership of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's athlete advisory council in sending the open letter to the International Olympic and Paralympic committees on Saturday. The letter said the AAC had discussed the issue with the IOC's athlete commission.

This month, with protests stemming from the killing of George Floyd spreading across the U.S., IOC President Thomas Bach said the athlete group would "explore different ways" opinions could be expressed during the games — while still "respecting the Olympic spirit." Rob Koehler, the director of the advocacy group Global Athlete, said "sport thinks they can operate under a separate rule of law. But they cannot. Athletes are working together as a collective because sports leaders have become too complacent." Also this week, the head of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees came out in favour of a redrafting of Rule 50, arguing the oft-cited IOC notion that sports should be free of politics is not realistic. "Think of the laudable efforts regarding North and South Korea," Brian Lewis wrote. "Think of the alignment with the United Nations. Sport cannot, however, pick and choose only the political issues and campaigns it might like." The USOPC came under a harsh spotlight, in part because it placed hammer thrower Gwen Berry on probation last summer after she raised her fist on the medals stand at the Pan American Games.

USOPC leaders have said they are trying to expand the conversation about racial injustice, and are open to press for changes in Rule 50 — the IOC rule that bars protests on the medals stand and other inside-the-line venues at the games. "Athletes will no longer be silenced," the letter said. "We are now at a crossroads. The IOC and IPC cannot continue on the path of punishing or removing athletes who speak up for what they believe in, especially when those beliefs exemplify the goals of Olympism."

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt's decision to impose lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State governments decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Add...

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with the killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf relegated after final-day defeat, Bremen into playoff

Fortuna Duesseldorfs poor away form came back to haunt them as they were relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday after a final-day 3-0 defeat at in-form Union Berlin.Uwe Roslers side went into the match knowing victory would guarantee fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020