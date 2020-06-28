Left Menu
Report: Kings' Parker seen playing tennis after positive test

Three days after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was spotted playing tennis in Chicago without a mask, after reportedly going out to a restaurant recently.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:58 IST
Three days after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was spotted playing tennis in Chicago without a mask, after reportedly going out to a restaurant recently. TMZ published pair of photos showing Parker playing tennis without a mask, and said the photos were taken earlier that day.

The outlet also reported, "Jabari was recently seen out at a restaurant there in the Windy City." While it is unknown exactly when Parker tested positive or the current status of his recovery, the club released a statement to the Sacramento Bee on Saturday afternoon after the TMZ report surfaced.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information," the statement read. "We have no further comment at this time." The NBA requires any player who tests positive for COVID-19 to refrain from physical activity for a minimum of 14 days.

Parker, 25, said in a statement Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 "several days ago" and that he was isolating in Chicago. He added he planned to join his teammates next month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., when the NBA season resumes. Teammate Alex Len also announced Wednesday that he, too, tested positive for the virus. Fellow Kings player Buddy Hield also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, though neither the Kings nor Hield have made any announcement.

Teams will begin arriving in Florida for training camp by July 11, and the season will resume July 30. The NBA season went on a hiatus on March 11.

--Field Level Media

