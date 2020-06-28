Sports News Roundup: WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report; Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Significant spread of COVID-19 in Orlando could halt NBA season, commissioner Silver says

The NBA season could again be put on hold if there is a "significant spread" of COVID-19 among its players in Orlando, where the league is set to resume play on July 30 with no fans in attendance, commissioner Adam Silver said on Friday. The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend its season in mid-March after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It recently agreed a plan with its players to restart with 22 teams at Disney World in Florida.

Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it was blindsided by a U.S. report that was riddled with misleading information and inaccuracies and which threatened to cut its funding. In a strong rebuke to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) report to the U.S. Congress made public on Wednesday, WADA president Witold Banka accused ONDCP director James Carroll of knowingly ignoring errors in the document.

Todd charges into lead with 61 at Travelers

Brendon Todd drilled nine birdies and carded a career-low nine-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead in the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Saturday. Todd's error-free round positioned him atop the leaderboard at 18-under for the tournament as the 34-year-old American continues his quest for his third win this season and fourth overall.

Report: Non-Orlando teams want their own camp, de facto league

As 22 NBA teams prepare to report to Florida to resume the regular season, the league has yet to figure out what to do with the eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble. And based on recent reports, there may be conflicting opinions between the league and those eight teams -- creating doubt as to whether the teams will do anything at all.

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, $280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of American collegiate sports. The University of California, Los Angeles promised to fight the move.

Report: Rangers staff 'terrified' as virus spreads

Texas Rangers employees told ESPN they are "terrified" after several co-workers tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members said they hope the organization will allow them to work from home but have felt pressured to report to their offices at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Idea for LeBron's 'The Decision' came from fan

Nearly 10 years after LeBron James announced his decision to play for the Miami Heat on a live show on ESPN titled "The Decision," the network revealed Saturday that the idea for the show actually came from a fan. There have long been rumors that a fan actually came up with the idea, as a person identified only as "Drew" from Columbus, Ohio, proposed the show in a mailbag column published by then-ESPN writer Bill Simmons. That column ran Nov. 26, 2009 -- more than seventh months before "The Decision" aired on July 8, 2010.

Tennis: Revised ATP calendar not safe for players, says Murray

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said on Saturday the ATP's revised calendar which includes seven tournaments in as many weeks is not safe for players, who will be forced to skip major events due to the crammed schedule. The ATP tour, which was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, is set restart on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, followed by the Cincinnati Masters, which will be held at Flushing Meadows before the U.S. Open.

NHL's first draft lottery doesn't set No. 1 pick

The NHL held the first phase of its 2020 draft lottery on Friday, and the No. 1 overall pick was awarded to ... no one. The lottery results wound up with the winning slot belonging to a team to be determined after the play-in round of the league's expanded playoffs.

NWSL players take a knee during national anthem as Courage prevail

Every player from the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns took a knee during the U.S. national anthem and wore t-shirts with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" prior to their National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match on Saturday. In a joint statement, the players said they did so to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against Black people and other people of color in America.